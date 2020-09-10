MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 389 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.
The cases bring the state’s total to 82,249 positive cases, though 75,425 of those who contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
The additional deaths – the highest single-day total since mid-August – bring the state’s death toll to 1,884, with 1,375 of the cases involving long-term care settings. Of the deaths reported Thursday, 11 had taken place in assisted living facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
In the last 24 hours, laboratories across the state have completed 7,903 virus tests. Though the state has the ability to administer 20,000 tests a day, there has been a significant drop in tests since the Labor Day weekend. In total, 1.2 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with over 1.6 million tests administered since March.
There are now 257 people recovering from the virus in Minnesota hospitals, with 138 of those people currently in the ICU. That leaves 119 people recovering outside of the ICU, the lowest number recorded since July 10.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average is about 6% as of Aug. 31, due to data lag.
