By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The legacy of a Minnesota teenager, whose voice and life inspired the country, will now live-on in a new way.

Disney’s new film “Clouds” shares the true story of 17-year-old Zach Sobiech as he navigates his senior year of high school in Lakeland and is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

With months to live, Zach wrote the viral hit “Clouds” as a love-filled tribute to his loved ones.

The film will debut on Disney+ in October. On Wednesday, the film’s trailer was released. Watch it in the tweet below.

