MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to kick off their 60th season on Sunday with a border battle that will look like no other for players and fans.

Dajuan Warren has been to games before and lives near the U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I’ve been a Vikings fan for a few years now,” Warren said.

He admits the fall won’t be filled with quite the same level of excitement.

“Just sitting at home watching them on television,” Warren said.

Steven Koch is the co-owner of Bunny’s Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park.

“From before Mike Tice and after we have a great loyal fan base here,” he said.

Koch is balancing the border battle with Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The building has a 50% capacity and a mask mandate inside with a huge tent with three TVs and 14 tables spaced six feet apart outside.

“Obviously, this is unchartered water we are going into,” Koch said.

On Sunday, Bunny’s will take your name and phone number for contact tracing purposes, and get you to a seat if they have space. But, if they don’t, you won’t be able to wait because of COVID-19 guidelines.

“We will take the phone calls and take it as a heads up but it’s more of a first-come-first serve. If they want us to stay open and have a fun place to go eat they need to help us in what we are up against,” Koch said.

No tailgating will be allowed outside U.S. Bank Stadium this season. Some members of the Vikings World Order will be inside, in cardboard. The Vikings offered a cutout option to fans for $150 apiece with the proceeds going to charity.