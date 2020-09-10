MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first stop in Minnesota next week, his campaign announced Thursday.
Biden’s campaign says he will be traveling to Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 18. Further details on the visit have yet to be announced.
The visit from the former vice president comes after his wife, Jill Biden, stopped Wednesday in the Twin Cities.
Backers of President Donald Trump also stopped this week in Minnesota. His son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Duluth on Wednesday for a rally and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was slated to stop in the Twin Cities on Thursday evening.
Minnesota is seen as a battleground state in this year’s presidential election, with Democrats increasingly concerned President Trump could win Minnesota.
