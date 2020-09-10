Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s one more 2020 campaign stop in Minnesota this week. Lara Trump is stopping Thursday in the Twin Cities.
The daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump plans to highlight how the president says he’s improved workplaces for women. She’s slated to be at an evening event at the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul, near the Twin Cities airport.
Her visit comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr. was in Duluth, and Jill Biden visited Prior Lake.
