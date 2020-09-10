Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says a wedding in southwest Minnesota is linked to more cases of COVID-19 than any other social event in the state.
The wedding was a few weeks ago in Lyon County. MDH officials said Thursday the cases from that wedding now span 14 counties.
So far, 75 people who attended have tested positive. MDH says many of them work in education and health care.
The youngest guest who got sick is 10 years old.
