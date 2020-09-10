Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials want to spend $700 million to make sure families in the east metro have safe drinking water.
The money is part of the settlement the state made with 3M in 2018 after the company dumped chemicals in landfills around the area, contaminating the ground water of about 174,000 residents.
Three options are on the table: access to municipal water supplies, high-tech filters, or even new water treatment plants.
There will now be a 45-day comment period and several virtual public information meetings before a final decision is made.
