MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — President Donald Trump is slated to make an appearance in Bemidji and Mosinee, Wisconsin next week.

Minnesota and Wisconsin are getting extra attention from the presidential campaigns of Trump and Biden next week, in attempts of winning over the battleground states.

Donald Trump Jr. led a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Wednesday night. While Jill Biden visited an elementary school in Prior Lake Wednesday with Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Education Minnesota President Denise Specht as part of her national “Back-to-School Tour.”

Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump will lead an event at the Intercontinental Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel on Thursday night.

The president last campaigned in Minnesota on Aug. 17 in Mankato, where he stressed law-and-order themes. Joe Biden announced Thursday he plans to make his first campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 18. He last campaigned in the state in December 2017.

Trump lost Minnesota by only about 45,000 votes in 2016 and has made carrying the state a priority this year. The Trump campaign is trying to build on his support in greater Minnesota and the outer Twin Cities suburbs, while Biden is counting on strong Democratic turnout in the Twin Cities and inner suburbs.

No Republican has carried Minnesota since 1972. But Trump’s team is increasingly confident about his chances and they’re dwarfing Biden’s television advertising budget in the state over the coming weeks.

