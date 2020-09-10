MINNEAPOLIS (WCO) — The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday the start of the college hockey season will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.

All 11 Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences will be delayed until further notice as most conferences are still weighing in on a potential start date.

University of Minnesota Men’s Hockey Coach Bob Motzko says he knew this delay was likely to happen, but “the health and safety of student-athletes is what’s most important.”

“The good thing is that this delay will not affect our team’s preparation for when we do start the season. We’re confident that day will come, and we will be ready to compete when it does,” Motzko said.

University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey Head Coach Brad Frost also promises the team to be ready whenever the hockey season is safe to start.

“While we are disappointed that the start of our season is delayed, we trust in our leadership to make the best decisions for the health and safety of our student-athletes. When the time comes to drop the puck, I can promise that we will be ready,” Frost said.

The Hockey Commissioners Association issued the following statement:

“The eleven Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey conferences, represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA), are committed to providing memorable competitive experiences for our student-athletes during the upcoming season. The conferences have been working together on plans to return with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated with our campus communities. Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually. We look forward to our players and fans enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”