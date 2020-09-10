Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man will learn his sentence Thursday for slamming into two teenagers with a stolen car last year.
In July, Steven Ross pleaded guilty to crashing into 19-year-old Cecilia Speranzella and her 14-year-old brother, Jacob, last October.
The two were getting ice cream in south Minneapolis when Ross blew through a red light and hit them in a crosswalk. Jacob flew through a glass window and broke his back. Cecilia suffered a major brain injury. Both spent months recovering.
Ross is expected to spend nearly six years behind bars.
You must log in to post a comment.