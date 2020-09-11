Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the night of the first pretrial hearing in the death of George Floyd, dozens gathered at the memorial site at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis for a candlelight vigil.
RELATED: Floyd Family Attorney Says ‘Overdose Of Excessive Force And Racism’ By MPD Killed George Floyd
Tents kept the memorial site dry from the rain as people brought candles to the intersection that’s since been deemed a “sacred space”
Before the vigil, the group met at another memorial nearby comprised of makeshift headstones with the names of 100 people who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers.
RELATED: Vikings To Host, Honor George Floyd’s Family At Sunday’s Home Opener
You must log in to post a comment.