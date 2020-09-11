MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 484 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths, marking the second day in a row with double-digit fatalities.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the new numbers bring the the total number of cases to 82,716 and the death toll to 1,897. Of the 13 most recent fatalities, seven were residents in long-term care, the demographic hardest hit by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 75,757 people in Minnesota have recovered from the disease and no longer need to self-isolate.
RELATED: Fourth Special Session To Begin Friday; Gov. Walz Wants Another Extension Of Emergency Powers
Currently, 253 people are in state hospitals batting the disease. Of them, 139 are in intensive care.
In the last 24 hours, 17,841 tests were processed in Minnesota. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 1.2 million people have been tested in the state.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average is about 5% as of Sept. 2.
