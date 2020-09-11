Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s fourth special session starts Friday.
Gov. Tim Walz wants to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days and needs the Minnesota Legislature’s approval.
The governor says COVID-19 is still a threat and he needs the ability to respond quickly.
Walz first declared a peacetime state of emergency due to the pandemic in March. Since the legislature is not currently in session, Minnesota law requires that the governor call a special session to get approval for an emergency extension from lawakers.
During the last three special sessions, the Republican-controlled Senate has called for the end of the state of emergency, but the DFL-controlled House has voted to continue to give Walz emergency powers.
