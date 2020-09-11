Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash in northern Minnesota Thursday night left four teenagers hurt and one 16-year-old girl dead.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8 p.m in rural Pine River. A sedan traveling south on 26th Avenue Southwest lost control, flipped and rolled several times.
A 16-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and killed. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Backus, was injured brought to a Brainerd hospital for treatment. Three other teenagers, two boys and one girl, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, investigators say. There was no sign of alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation.
