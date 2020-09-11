MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside the family court building in Minneapolis where a hearing in the death of George Floyd is being held. All four officers who have been charged in Floyd’s death are in court Friday morning.

The protesters staged a die-in as the hearing began at 9 a.m.

This marks Derek Chauvin’s first in-person appearance. He’s appeared remotely from a state prison until now. Chauvin was the officer who held a knee down on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, and who faces the most severe charges of the four officers — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The hearing is focusing on trial details, such as weather the officers should be tried together or separately, and whether the trial should be moved to a different location. Lawyers for all four former officers want the trial moved out of Minneapolis, citing pretrial publicity. Hennepin County Judge Lajune Lange, who is now retired, said he doubts that will happen.

Bob Paule, Thao’s attorney, said in a court filing that the state has tainted the jury pool by calling Floyd’s death a “murder.” Paule also cites protests that caused millions of dollars of damage in Minneapolis, saying an impartial jury can’t be found in Hennepin County because jurors would “shoulder the weight of their decision creating further rioting and destruction.”

The Minneapolis Downtown Council sent out an alert to businesses. Many boarded up their windows overnight just to be safe.

The Floyd family and their attorneys are expected to speak shortly after the hearing wraps up Friday.

