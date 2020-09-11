MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council’s public health and safety committee denied a motion that would have authorized a lease for a new temporary site for the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct.
Rioters set fire to the department’s 3rd Precinct building on the night of May 28, three days after George Floyd died while in police custody.
READ MORE: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Decision To Abandon MPD 3rd Precinct
As of August, the precinct’s officers have been working out of the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown. The police department was planning to sublease a warehouse off of East 26th Street and Minnehaha Avenue in the Seward neighborhood, about a half-mile northwest of the now-derelict 3rd Precinct building.
Rent and renovations would cost around $1.2 million.
