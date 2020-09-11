MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, has been charged by the United States Attorney’s office with arson in connection to a fire set inside Target’s headquarters in downtown Minneapolis last month.
The fire happened on Aug. 26, in the midst of rioting and looting in downtown following a false rumor that Minneapolis police fatally shot a Black man suspected of murder on Nicollet Mall. The victim, in reality, had shot himself as police were closing in on him.
The criminal complaint alleges that Jackson, from Richfield, was seen on surveillance video using a construction sign to break through a glass door at the headquarters on the 1000 block of Nicollet Mall.
Jackson was then said to be seen pouring a liquid on a mailroom desktop, then setting it on fire. He was then seen fleeing the building.
Police stopped and arrested Jackson later that evening in Richfield after he was found to be in possession of stolen merchandise.
Jackson was arrested in connection to the arson charge on Thursday, and made his first court appearance Friday. He will return to court Sept. 16.
