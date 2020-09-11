Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police called early for help from the National Guard during the unrest following George Floyd’s death, according to new evidence released by a Minnesota Senate committee.
The Republican-controlled Senate Transportation and Public Safety Committee says a Minneapolis police commander sent a detailed request on May 27, just after 9 p.m.
The administration of Gov. Tim Walz has said there was no formal request, so the National Guard was not called until Thursday.
The committee also reports there was a plan to hold the Third Precinct without loss of life, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey overruled that plan. The Third Precinct was overrun and burned.
You must log in to post a comment.