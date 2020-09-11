CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:George Floyd, Jacob Frey, Minneapolis News, Minnesota National Guard, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police called early for help from the National Guard during the unrest following George Floyd’s death, according to new evidence released by a Minnesota Senate committee.

The Republican-controlled Senate Transportation and Public Safety Committee says a Minneapolis police commander sent a detailed request on May 27, just after 9 p.m.

The administration of Gov. Tim Walz has said there was no formal request, so the National Guard was not called until Thursday.

The committee also reports there was a plan to hold the Third Precinct without loss of life, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey overruled that plan. The Third Precinct was overrun and burned.

