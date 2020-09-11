Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teacher in Wisconsin is welcoming his students back to school with a song — and it’s creating quite the buzz online.
Paul Miller, a teacher at Appleton East High School, made a video of himself singing a parody of the “Friends” theme song.
His video has been shared thousands of times online. Even though he’s an English teacher, Miller says he’s available to step into a music role, if needed!
