By David Schuman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fight to play high school football isn’t over for many. A group of parents, athletes and coaches rallied at the governor’s residence in St. Paul Saturday, asking Gov. Tim Walz to take action.

It would appear everyone there is fighting for a lost cause. On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota State High School League told WCCO it’s “highly unlikely” that anything will change with the existing fall sports plan. That means football will stay scheduled for the spring.

This is all happening over the backdrop of new data that shows, from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4, 73 high school athletes who tested positive and 735 students who came into close contact with a positive case.

Football practices are allowed to start Monday. But without games, some parents are concerned about recruiting and scholarship opportunities for their child.

