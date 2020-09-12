CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Contract Extension, Dalvin Cook, Local TV, Minnesota News, Minnesota Vikings, NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $63 million dollars.

On Saturday, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero said the contract ties him to Minnesota through 2025. $28 million of the contract is guaranteed.

In June, Cook logged off from virtual Vikings activities and said he was no longer willing to participate until he had secured a new contract.

Cook enters his fourth season in the NFL in 2020. He had a breakout season in 2019, running for 1,135 yards in 14 games and becoming the eighth player in Vikings history to rush over 1,000 yards in a single season. He is the fourth player in franchise history to score 13 or more rushing touchdowns in a single season.

The announcement comes just one day before the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Comments