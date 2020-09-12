MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $63 million dollars.
On Saturday, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero said the contract ties him to Minnesota through 2025. $28 million of the contract is guaranteed.
In June, Cook logged off from virtual Vikings activities and said he was no longer willing to participate until he had secured a new contract.
Cook enters his fourth season in the NFL in 2020. He had a breakout season in 2019, running for 1,135 yards in 14 games and becoming the eighth player in Vikings history to rush over 1,000 yards in a single season. He is the fourth player in franchise history to score 13 or more rushing touchdowns in a single season.
The announcement comes just one day before the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers.
👨🍳👨🍳👨🍳
The Chef is here to stay! pic.twitter.com/PzdUq7t3Et
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 12, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
You must log in to post a comment.