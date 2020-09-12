MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – John Choi, the Ramsey County Attorney, has resigned from Donald Trump’s presidential commission on law enforcement over concerns the commission was promoting a predetermined agenda.

A HuffPost article says Choi penned a letter to Attorney General William Barr outlining his concerns. He wrote that the commission was ignoring the lessons of the past, and “needed to listen to those who have been negatively impacted by policing and the criminal justice system.”

The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was formed in late 2019, and Trump ordered the group to issue a report within one year, a date that lands days before the 2020 presidential election.

However, the commission is full of members of law enforcement, calling into question their bias and agenda.

Choi reportedly joined the working group hoping to discuss his experiences with drug treatment courts and further the conversation on ending cash bail.

“Rather than examine how decades of over-policing in communities of color have created the deficit of trust, the Commission was instead encouraged to study ‘underenforcement’ of criminal laws and ‘refusals by State and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute categories of crimes’,” said Choi.

The Justice department has said the working groups have already completed their work, and thus Choi did not really resign.

John Choi has served as the Ramsey County Attorney since 2011.