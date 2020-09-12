MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that they’re investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Lawson Avenue East, near the intersection with North Mendota Street at about 4 p.m.
Sky4 over a homicide investigation in St. Paul, near Lawson Ave E and N Mendota St.
We're working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/t35CbQTiWl
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 12, 2020
When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics responded but the victim died at the scene.
St. Paul Police say that, since the first of the year, they’ve responded to the residence where the shooting happened about 170 times, for a mix of property crimes, weapons complaints, auto thefts and drug complaints.
The victim’s identity was not released. Police are working with witnesses to determine who shot the man. Anyone with salient information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
Police say this is St. Paul’s 24th homicide of the year.
