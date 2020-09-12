Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police believe an impaired driver caused a deadly crash in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on East 26th Street and Cedar Avenue.
According to police, one driver blew through the stop light, hitting and killing the driver of the other vehicle, who was a man in his 50s.
The possibly drug and alcohol impaired driver, a man in his 30s, and the two other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
