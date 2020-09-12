CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police believe an impaired driver caused a deadly crash in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on East 26th Street and Cedar Avenue.

According to  police, one driver blew through the stop light, hitting and killing the driver of the other vehicle, who was a man in his 50s.

The possibly drug and alcohol impaired driver, a man in his 30s, and the two other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

