MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody in connection to St. Paul’s 24th homicide of the year.
A 43-year-old Red Wing man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder, and a 35-year-old woman was arrested for aiding an offender.
The murder occurred Saturday at about 4 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Lawson Avenue East. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Hours before the suspects were arrested Sunday, a fire broke out at the home at about 11 a.m. — some 90 minutes after police had finished processing the scene. The fire is under investigation.
HOMICIDE UPDATE:
Crime scene processing of the home on Lawson was complete this morning at 9:30 am.
At 11 am our officers and St Paul Fire were called back to the home after witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/8rhM3BpDSi
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) September 13, 2020
Police say they have responded 170 times to that address since the start of 2020 for complaints connected to property crimes, car thefts, drugs and weapons.
The name of the victim has still not been released.
