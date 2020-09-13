Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth.
Police say an officer shot a domestic assault suspect in the shoulder just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West 1st Street.
The suspect was treated at an area hospital before being taken into custody. After being interviewed by investigators, the suspect was released by police.
It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say no officers were injured.
