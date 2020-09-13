Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown.
They responded to North 4th Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m., near the Pizza Luce on reports of a shooting.
One person was found shot at the scene with non-life threatening injuries. An hour later, another person arrived at North Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are investigating the incidents, and no one has been arrested at this time.
