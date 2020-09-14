Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting late Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Police say ShotSpotter technology detected several gunshots just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues.
Officers arrived to find the two shooting victims. The teen was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Health hospital, and the man is in serious but stable condition at Hennepin Health. The exact age of the survivor has not been released.
Police spokesperson John Elder says a group of people were standing outside of a Super USA convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire and fled on foot. There are no suspects in custody yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
