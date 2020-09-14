MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, another 643 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Minnesota along with three additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday that the total number of cases in the state has reached 84,949 while the death toll has hit 1,922.
In Minnesota hospitals, 233 people are currently battling COVID-19, with 135 in intensive care beds. However, the number of people hospitalized outside of intensive care unit dropped below 100 for the first time since April.
Meanwhile, more than 77,000 people in Minnesota have recovered from the coronavirus and no longer need to self-isolate.
Since Sunday, 17,152 COVID-19 tests were processed in the state. The total number of people tested in Minnesota has topped 1.2 million.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 5% as of Sept. 2. If the positivity rate surges in the near future, officials may consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
