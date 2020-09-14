MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fortune 1000 company is relocating its headquarters to downtown Minneapolis.

Deluxe Corporation will leave its Shoreview home and settle near 8th Street and Marquette Avenue, bringing more than 530 jobs with it.

“They believe in this state, and they believe in this city,” said Gov. Tim Walz at the announcement Monday.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the business technology company’s move is emblematic of the city’s momentum.

“This doesn’t happen every day, even when the economy is hot, and so this is something to celebrate,” he said.

The downtown area is starting to find its footing again after a summer of unrest that’s still on the minds of some visitors.

“[You] have to make sure you maintain your vigilance,” said David Kahn, visiting from New York with his daughter.

Barb Gardiner, the owner of Hen House Eatery, says her new neighbor, Deluxe, is a welcome addition. She expects the foot traffic to mean more customers for her.

“I think that’s great to get more businesspeople downtown and people back to work,” Gardiner said. “We’re excited to have a new company downtown.”

Frey says it’s his and the city’s responsibility to ensure the safety of Deluxe’s employees, clients and everyone downtown.

Barry McCarthy, Deluxe’s President and CEO, addressed the risks.

“We watched with great sadness the tragedy unfold in our community, and honestly, certainly there were voices that suggested otherwise, but our company decided to double down in our resolve to be part of the solution,” he said.

Walz says the state’s recovery and healing is predicated on decisions like Deluxe’s.

McCarthy says the headquarters is scheduled to open in about a year.