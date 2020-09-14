Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of Philando Castile says a memorial garden in his honor was vandalized.
The garden is located in Falcon Heights, close to where Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.
Castile’s family says that several items are now missing from the memorial.
“It’s painful,” said Clarence Castile, Philando’s uncle. “It makes you angry and it hurts that someone would violate this place that we consider to be sacred.”
The family says the purpose of the garden is to remember Castile by finding peace near the place where he died.
A jury found Jeronimo Yanez, the police officer who shot Castile, not guilty of manslaughter.
