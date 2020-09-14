Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina city officials say M Health Fairview Southdale is on lockdown Monday night as police search for someone who shot a man in a hospital parking lot.
Police were called to the hospital, located on the 6400 block of France Avenue South, at about 8:54 p.m.
Officials say the victim is being treated, and he was able to give police a description of the shooter.
Several roads around the hospital have been closed down as police investigate. Nearby residents are being asked to stay inside, and people are being advised to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
