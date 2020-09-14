MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington say that a 24-year-old woman was hit with a tree branch several times at a park over the weekend.
The incident happened along a nature trail in the wildlife refuge. The woman said the man made “race based comments” to her before striking her with the branch.
She was able to move away from the man and found assistance from others walking along the trail.
She was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained to her upper body.
Police say she described the suspect as 6 feet tall in his 40s, disheveled and wearing a tan or dirty T-shirt, shorts, hiking boots and a black face covering.
Officers say they were not able to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.
