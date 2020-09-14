Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is urging parents to really think about when to keep their kids home from school.
The state says if a child, or any Minnesotan, is exposed to someone with COVID-19, they need to stay home for at least 14 days, even if they test negative within that timeframe.
If a child starts to feel sick but you’re not sure whether they’ve been exposed, the state has guidelines on when to keep kids home and how long.
You must log in to post a comment.