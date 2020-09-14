CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is urging parents to really think about when to keep their kids home from school.

The state says if a child, or any Minnesotan, is exposed to someone with COVID-19, they need to stay home for at least 14 days, even if they test negative within that timeframe.

If a child starts to feel sick but you’re not sure whether they’ve been exposed, the state has guidelines on when to keep kids home and how long.

