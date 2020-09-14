MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota students are back in school today. Anoka-Hennepin, the largest district in the state, started today with secondary students in distance learning.
Elementary students will begin tomorrow with hybrid learning.
White Bear Lake, Wayzata, and Lakeville all begin hybrid learning this morning. Osseo plans to start today as well, but they’re going with distance learning only.
Many students started back in school last Tuesday, and some even before Labor Day.
Most colleges are also in session, though a number of them have shifted to socially-distanced learning models after positive cases among students. Just yesterday, officials at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse implemented a shelter-in-place order on campus effective immediately, as well as the suspension of in-person classes.
