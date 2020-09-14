Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 27-year-old man in St. Francis Sunday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:17 p.m. on the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest.
Authorities say Eric Ryan Almquist of Otsego was driving a motorcycle with a group of friends headed southbound when he lost control at a curve in the road and went off into a ditch.
Investigators believe speed played a major role in the crash.
First responders arrived at the scene and started performing life-saving measures. Almquist was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
