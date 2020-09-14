S.D. Weather Station Breaks U.S. Record For Shortest Gap From 100-Degree Reading To Measurable SnowIt felt like the seasons changed almost overnight in the Twin Cities. But in other parts of the country, that seeming switch happened at a much more pronounced level.

Parts Of Minnesota Already Seeing Start Of Fall Colors SeasonTrees in Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties are already at 10% to 25% on the fall colors scale. The northern edge of the state typically sees its peak colors from mid to late September.

Minnesota Weather: Temperatures To Plunge Overnight Wednesday, Prompting Frost Advisories And Freeze WarningsAs clouds decrease overnight Wednesday, temperatures are expected to fall near freezing across much of Minnesota.

Minnesotans React To Abrupt Season Change, Record Low High TemperaturesCentral Minnesota could be seeing record cold high temperatures today and tomorrow, while the southern part of the state is running about thirty degrees below average.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Southern Parts Of State Threaten Large HailThe National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple counties across the southwestern to south central parts of the state, in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.