MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while she was skateboarding in north Minneapolis, and police need the public’s help to identify her.
Police say the accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Bryant and Dowling avenues.
MPD spokesperson John Elder says the girl, who is between 12 and 15 years old, was traveling northbound down a hill on Bryant Avenue and didn’t stop before crossing Dowling Avenue.
The driver who hit her stopped, called 911 and helped her before first responders arrived. She was taken to Hennepin Health.
Investigators have not been able to identify the girl, who was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and red high tops. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Elder says he doesn’t believe the driver was speeding or impaired.
