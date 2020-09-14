Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public for help finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Pierz Sunday morning.
Joseph Herold, 40, was found dead on Highway 25 just south of 163rd Street at about 6:09 a.m. He had been seen walking north on the highway about 90 minutes earlier. Authorities say conditions were dark and foggy at the time of the crash.
There is no available description of the suspect’s vehicle, but the state patrol says it likely sustained damage.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Sgt. Lance Turcott at 218-316-3026, or 218-820-8401.
