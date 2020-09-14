MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in Hennepin County on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.
Investigators say DNA evidence connects Tyree Terrell Johnson to an assault that happened June 24. Police responding to the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue North found a woman crying on her front steps, with a swollen eye and bleeding from the mouth.
The woman was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for examination. There she told police that the man who investigators later determined was Johnson approached her at her home on the 300 block of Newton Avenue North.
He asked her for a lighter and, when she stopped to hand him one, he punched her, covered her mouth and dragged her behind a church nearby, where he choked her and sexually assaulted her.
She said she was eventually able to run away to where police found her.
Johnson is a convicted predatory offender on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. His bail has been set for $2 million, and his jury trial begins in October.
