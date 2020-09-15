MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have arrested two juveniles in connection to an armed carjacking and other robberies — which all happened Tuesday.
Minneapolis police first responded to the armed carjacking in southwest Minneapolis of a red BMW. Squads later received report of a robbery near the University of Minnesota matching a similar description of the stolen vehicle.
According to police, shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on the 1100 block of Lowry Avenue after a father and an 11-year-old were robbed at gunpoint. No one was struck by the bullets. Police are looking into whether this incident is connected to the other robberies in the day.
A police K-9 located the vehicle that matched the description and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off rapidly and attempted to cut a corner into an alley northbound between North Girard and Fremont avenues, causing the vehicle to flip.
Authorities say two or three people fled the vehicle after the crash. One suspect was caught immediately by the pursuing officer, and another one barricaded himself inside a nearby residence on Emerson Avenue. Officers were able to gain entry into the home by the homeowner and arrest the suspect.
Police spokesperson John Elder says they received numerous reckless endangerment reports throughout the day, with similar descriptions of the suspected vehicle and believe there to be a connection.
He says the suspects are believed to be about 16 or 17 years old.
