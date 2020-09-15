MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 85,351. Of them, nearly 79,000 no longer require isolation.
A total of 238 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has decreased by three compared to the day before. Of those, 131 are in the ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 1,927 with 1,400 of those deaths involving cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Health officials say approximately 1,247,867 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus so far. Nearly 10,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
You must log in to post a comment.