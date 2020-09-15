Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trees are already starting to change color a bit in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tracks when trees across the state turn. Spots along the north shore and far northwestern Minnesota have just started to show reds, oranges and yellow.
Fall colors in the metro typically peak in mid-to-late September through October. Besides the DNR’s website, you can also plan a trip to see the changing colors with the help of Explore Minnesota’s Weekly Fall Color Reports.
