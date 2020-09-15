MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot Monday night in the parking lot outside of Edina’s M Health Fairview Southdale.
Edina police say they were called to the hospital, located on the 6400 block of France Avenue South, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim told officers that a man tried to rob him before shooting him in the parking ramp off 65th Street.
The shooter fled the scene, and police are still looking for him. The victim described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with a shaved head, a tattoo on the right side of his neck, and wearing sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to call 952-826-1600.
According to police, the victim is a 45-year-old man. He was hospitalized, but his condition is yet unknown.
The hospital was on lockdown for several hours after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted shortly before midnight.
