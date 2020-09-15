MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $5,000 reward has been offered in the effort to find the gunman who shot a doctor in the head Monday night in a parking ramp outside of Edina’s M Health Fairview Southdale hospital.

Police say they were called just before 9 p.m. to the hospital, located on the 6400 block of France Avenue South. The victim told officers a man tried to rob him in the parking ramp’s second floor before shooting him.

The shooter fled the scene, and police are still looking for him. The victim described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The man was wearing sweatpants at the time of the attack.

Surveillance photos were released of a person of interest on Tuesday afternoon.

The facility was on lockdown for several hours after the shooting, which was lifted just before midnight.

Sarah Stark has parked in the ramp many times as she sees her doctor for some health issues. She said the incident makes her nervous.

“It’s a public space that’s supposed to be safe,” Stark said. “I’ve had to come at different times of day. I’ve had surgeries here and had guests. My children come in the evening, and if they go into the parking ramp at night, that’s a scary thought.”

Emily Strohkirch has lived in the neighborhood for almost 20 years.

We just heard the helicopters starting to circle,” Strohkirch said. “It’s very concerning. You know we have kids and the safety of our kids and our community is very concerning.”

Police say the victim is a 45-year-old man. A spokesperson for M Health Fairview said they could not release more information about the victim due to HIPAA, but say he was discharged from the hospital early Tuesday morning, and is in good condition.

The spokesperson also said security will be increased at and around the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is urged to call 952-826-1600. The reward is being offered by the the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.