MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters along the West Coast are battling dozens of raging wildfires, which have left at least 35 people dead so far. In response, several Minnesota fire departments are sending reinforcements to help, particularly in Oregon, parts of which are experiencing wildfires unlike any seen in the recent past.
Gov. Tim Walz says nearly 30 Minnesota firefighters and nine trucks will depart Tuesday morning for Salem, Oregon, where state officials requested emergency backup through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
“They’ve lost towns, they’ve lost lives,” Ward Parker, the assistant fire chief of Eden Prairie, said. “That state is hurting, and I hope that if this happened in Minnesota, other states would reach out and do what we’re doing and come here. We’re just paying it forward.”
Oregon officials requested 10 fire strike teams from around the country to help battle the wildfires in the state, where at least 10 people have died and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.
Minnesota is sending two task forces to Oregon, comprised of firefighters from different parts of the state, including Eden Prairie, Brainerd and Bemidji.
Once the crews arrive in Oregon, they’ll be there for two weeks, tasked with protecting buildings, assessing damage and assisting local fire departments.
You must log in to post a comment.