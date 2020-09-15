MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Mike Max confirms that the Minnesota State High School League will meet this Friday to discuss whether to bring football and volleyball back this fall.
Both sports were pushed forward to the spring of 2021 after the MSHSL canceled sports and activities in late April following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protesters, comprised of high school football coaches, players and families, rallied Saturday at the govenror’s residence in St. Paul to demand the sport’s return for the fall.
On Saturday, MSHSL officials gave this statement to WCCO: “There is no movement toward starting football and volleyball this fall … Highly unlikely, considering the calendar, that anything would change with [the] current fall sports plan.”
Both football and volleyball were singled out by the league in April for being sports that had a high potential of causing outbreaks.
