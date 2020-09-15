MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while she was skateboarding in north Minneapolis Monday night.
Police say the accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Bryant and Dowling avenues.
MPD spokesperson John Elder says the girl, who is between 12 and 15 years old, was traveling northbound down a hill on Bryant Avenue and didn’t stop before crossing Dowling Avenue.
The driver who hit her stopped, called 911 and helped her before first responders arrived. She was taken to Hennepin Health.
At the time of her arrival at the hospital, the victim’s identity was unknown. However, investigators say they have been since been able to identify the girl but have not released her name.
Elder says he doesn’t believe the driver was speeding or impaired.
