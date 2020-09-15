MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of two of three victims involved in a plane crash Sunday have been recovered.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said two of the three registered occupants were located onboard the aircraft. The search continues for the third occupant.
Authorities say the wreckage is located over 70 feet down in a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, south of Mooers Lake and north of the Mississippi River. In general, quarries can have steep drop-offs, debris, industrial waste, and other complicating factors.
“Search conditions continue to be difficult due to the depth and debris from the wreckage,” the sheriff’s office said.
Three people were aboard when it took off from a South St. Paul airport Sunday afternoon.
The plane was due to land at Fleming Field, a city-owned airport that handles mainly single-engine aircraft, but communication with the pilot was lost.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
