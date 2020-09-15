Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety alert Tuesday after an armed robbery took place near campus.
According to the university, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. near 5th street and 21st Avenue. There, officials say a man wearing dark clothing used a gun and took the victim’s purse.
The suspect, described to be 20 to 25 years old, got into a red BMW with Minnesota license plate 109WTM. The suspect vehicle was driven by another man and left the area eastbound.
The university is urging others to be aware and use caution. No additional information was provided.
