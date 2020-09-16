Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS 58) – Four people have been shot at an elderly housing facility in Mayville, Wisconsin.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to Spring Glen Apartments at 1118 Horicon St. on Wednesday afternoon around 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found four people shot, who were all transported by air to local trauma centers. Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said one of the people shot is the shooter, and they are in critical condition.
Currently, Horicon St. from Clark Street to County TW is closed and will remain closed while an investigation takes place.
Police say that there is currently no threat to the public.
